TNA Under Siege 2025: Updated Preview, Matches, and How to Watch

TNA Wrestling’s Under Siege 2025 arrives tonight at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, and the lineup has seen several late additions and changes following the go-home episode of TNA iMPACT.

How to Watch

Start Times:

United States: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

United Kingdom: 1:00 AM BST (Saturday)

India: 6:30 AM IST (Saturday)

Australia: 12:00 PM AEDT (Saturday)

Broadcast Details:

TNA+: Main card at 8:00 PM ET, pre-show at 7:30 PM ET

Triller TV: International streaming

Updated Match Card

Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry teams with Elijah to face NXT’s Trick Williams and TNA veteran Frankie Kazarian, just days before Hendry and Williams clash for the title at NXT Battleground.

TNA World Tag Team Championship

Nic & Ryan Nemeth (c) vs. Matt Hardy & Leon Slater

The Nemeths defend against Matt Hardy and Leon Slater, with Hardy seeking redemption for Team X-Treme after Jeff Hardy’s absence.

TNA Knockouts World Championship

Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Victoria Crawford

Masha Slamovich’s title reign is threatened by the returning Victoria Crawford, now aligned with Robert Stone.

Knockouts Tag Team Championship – Falls Count Anywhere, No DQ

Ash & Heather By Elegance (c) vs. Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna)

Ash & Heather By Elegance defend under “Match By Elegance” rules in a Falls Count Anywhere, No DQ bout. If Spitfire loses, they must disband forever.

Career Contract Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Cody Deaner

Cody Deaner must defeat Eddie Edwards to secure his TNA contract renewal.

Singles Match

Tessa Blanchard (w/Robert Stone) vs. Arianna Grace (w/Santino Marella)

Singles Grudge Match

AJ Francis vs. Mike Santana

8-Person Inter-Gender Tag Match

Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, Jason Hotch & Tasha Steelz vs. Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, Indi Hartwell & a mystery partner

Order 4 face The Rascalz, Indi Hartwell, and a mystery partner in a newly announced 8-person tag, adding unpredictability to the card.

Note: The previously scheduled TNA International Championship match (Steve Maclin vs. Matt Cardona) has been postponed to the May 29 episode of TNA Impact due to Maclin not being medically cleared.

Pre-Show

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

Singles match

Tune in live on TNA+ or Triller TV to catch all the action as it unfolds in Brampton, Ontario.