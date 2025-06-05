TNA Wrestling: Against All Odds 2025 Preview

TNA Wrestling returns to Arizona for the first time since 2012 this Fridy with a loaded card featuring multiple championship matches and a bout that will determine the company’s future leadership. The event showcases the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership with NXT’s Trick Williams defending the TNA World Championship in the main event.

Event Information

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

Location: Mullett Arena, Tempe, Arizona (Arizona State University campus)

Streaming: TNA+ (Live)

Doors Open: 5:30 PM local time

Event Start: 6:30 PM local time

Championship Matches

TNA World Championship

Trick Williams (c) vs. Elijah

Williams defends his title against Elijah after successfully retaining against Mike Santana on NXT with help from First Class. As the first active WWE wrestler to hold any TNA title, Williams looks to continue his reign against the patient challenger.

TNA World Tag Team Championships

The Nemeths (Nic & Ryan Nemeth) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

The Nemeth Brothers defend against The Rascalz, who earned their shot by winning a #1 contender’s match. This high-flying challenge will test the champions who captured the titles from The Hardys at Rebellion.

TNA Knockouts World Championship

Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Léi Y?ng Lee

Slamovich defends against Lee after the former WWE star earned her opportunity by defeating Ash by Elegance. The dominant champion faces a tough test from the skilled striker looking for her first TNA gold.

TNA International Championship

Steve Maclin (c) vs. Mance Warner

“Bulletproof” Maclin defends his International Championship against hardcore brawler Mance Warner. Expect a hard-hitting affair between two of TNA’s toughest competitors.

Key Non-Title Matches

Winner Controls TNA

Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone

The winner becomes TNA’s official Director of Authority in this company-changing match. Stone has been claiming Marella is “under review” and calling himself “Sheriff Stone” while making controversial decisions.

Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

Former TNA World Champion Hendry looks to bounce back against veteran “King of TNA” Kazarian. Two TNA stalwarts clash in what should be a technically sound encounter.