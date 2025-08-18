Top TNA Star In Philadelphia For WWE Shows

The crossover between WWE and TNA Wrestling is set to continue this week. A new report from Fightful Select has confirmed that top TNA star Joe Hendry is in Philadelphia ahead of this week’s WWE television tapings.

According to the report, “The Prestigious One” is in town for the WWE events. Hendry has become a “somewhat of an NXT regular” in recent months as part of the ongoing partnership between the two promotions.

The report notes that Hendry’s recurring presence is no accident, as NXT officials, and specifically Shawn Michaels, “have long liked Joe Hendry.” His charismatic personality and “I Believe” catchphrase have quickly made him a fan favorite with the NXT audience.

Hendry has been featured in several high-profile spots during the crossover. He recently appeared on the August 12 episode of NXT, where he defeated Charlie Dempsey in a singles match. He has also challenged for the TNA World Championship against NXT’s Trick Williams at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Hendry’s presence backstage in Philadelphia comes on the day of the August 18 episode of Monday Night Raw from the Wells Fargo Center. It is also possible