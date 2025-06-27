Top TNA Star’s Contract Expires This Year

TNA Wrestling has seen plenty of roster turnover this year, but one of its top stars, Steve Maclin, isn’t going anywhere—at least not yet.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the former TNA World Champion is signed with the company through December 2025. With several talents having departed TNA at the end of 2024, Maclin’s contract status is a key piece of information as the company approaches what is expected to be another major contract period at the end of this year.

Since arriving in TNA in 2021 following his WWE release, Maclin has established himself as one of the promotion’s most dangerous and featured competitors. Known for his no-nonsense, smash-mouth style, he has been a consistent presence in TNA’s main event scene.

Maclin reached the pinnacle of the company by winning the TNA World Championship in 2023. He is the current TNA International Champion, continuing his run as one of the promotion’s top stars. With his contract set to expire in just six months, his future will be a hot topic as the end of the year approaches.