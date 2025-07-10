Trey Miguel
Photo: WWE
HomeNewsTNA
TNA

Trey Miguel Undergoing Hernia Surgery Post-Slammiversary

by Michael Reichlin

TNA wrestler Trey Miguel has announced that he will undergo hernia surgery following the July 20 Slammiversary pay-per-view. Despite the upcoming surgery, Miguel will compete in the event, viewing it as a minor operation with a full recovery expected.

“After Slammiversary I will undergo hernia surgery. I was given a choice and I chose to be there. I will give it my absolute best because that’s what [TNA] deserves and you the fans… A full recovery is expected as this is a minor surgery. Thank you all for the well wishes and messages. Apologies to anyone I missed and didn’t get to reply to.”

Miguel and teammate Zachary Wentz, known as The Rascalz, will participate in a ladder match for the TNA Tag Team titles against Nic & Ryan Nemeth, The Hardy Boyz, and First Class at the event held at UBS Arena, Long Island, New York.


Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News