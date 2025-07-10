Trey Miguel Undergoing Hernia Surgery Post-Slammiversary

TNA wrestler Trey Miguel has announced that he will undergo hernia surgery following the July 20 Slammiversary pay-per-view. Despite the upcoming surgery, Miguel will compete in the event, viewing it as a minor operation with a full recovery expected.

“After Slammiversary I will undergo hernia surgery. I was given a choice and I chose to be there. I will give it my absolute best because that’s what [TNA] deserves and you the fans… A full recovery is expected as this is a minor surgery. Thank you all for the well wishes and messages. Apologies to anyone I missed and didn’t get to reply to.”

Miguel and teammate Zachary Wentz, known as The Rascalz, will participate in a ladder match for the TNA Tag Team titles against Nic & Ryan Nemeth, The Hardy Boyz, and First Class at the event held at UBS Arena, Long Island, New York.



