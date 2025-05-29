Trick Williams Promises TNA ‘Rebrand’ In Pre-Recorded Appearance

Trick Williams continues to make waves as the TNA World Champion and on the May 29 episode of iMPACT! made a bold statement about his plans with the gold. Williams was part of the show with a pre-recorded appearance, in which he raised the TNA World Championship high and established himself as the top figure in TNA Wrestling.

In the segment, Williams responded to Mike Santana’s recent challenge ahead of their TNA World Title match on WWE NXT. He brushed off Santana’s threat, making it clear he expects first-class treatment as champion, including premium travel and accommodations. Williams further asserted that his focus is no longer on Joe Hendry, Elijah, or Santana.

“I’m the one in charge now… It’s time for a re-brand. TNA turned into Trick-N-A. Let’s talk about it.”

Williams emphasized that he will defend the title on his own terms—when and where he chooses—solidifying his authority during this new era. As he prepares for his upcoming TNA World Title defense on WWE NXT next week, Williams is carrying himself with undeniable confidence. While Mike Santana may have a title shot, Williams is making it clear that his new championship isn’t going anywhere.