Trick Williams, Via Sattelite
Image credit: TNA Wrestling
HomeNewsTNA
TNA

Trick Williams Promises TNA ‘Rebrand’ In Pre-Recorded Appearance

by Thomas Lowson

Trick Williams continues to make waves as the TNA World Champion and on the May 29 episode of iMPACT! made a bold statement about his plans with the gold. Williams was part of the show with a pre-recorded appearance, in which he raised the TNA World Championship high and established himself as the top figure in TNA Wrestling.

In the segment, Williams responded to Mike Santana’s recent challenge ahead of their TNA World Title match on WWE NXT. He brushed off Santana’s threat, making it clear he expects first-class treatment as champion, including premium travel and accommodations. Williams further asserted that his focus is no longer on Joe Hendry, Elijah, or Santana.

“I’m the one in charge now… It’s time for a re-brand. TNA turned into Trick-N-A. Let’s talk about it.”

Williams emphasized that he will defend the title on his own terms—when and where he chooses—solidifying his authority during this new era. As he prepares for his upcoming TNA World Title defense on WWE NXT next week, Williams is carrying himself with undeniable confidence. While Mike Santana may have a title shot, Williams is making it clear that his new championship isn’t going anywhere.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News