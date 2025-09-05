Trick Williams’ TNA World Title Match Set For Bound for Glory

The TNA World Championship reign of Trick Williams will be in serious jeopardy at Bound for Glory when the NXT Superstar faces a familiar challenger. On the September 4 episode of Impact, Director of Authority Santino Marella announced that Williams will defend against Mike Santana at Bound for Glory, set to take place on October 12.

After the announcement, Santana came out and criticized Williams for “hiding out until his next TNA match.” Santana teased that if the TNA World Champion is going to avoid TNA Wrestling until Bound for Glory, then he may have to confront him in WWE NXT.

This will be the sixth match between Williams and Santana, who first battled for the TNA World Title during the June 3, episode of WWE NXT. Currently, the pair are tied with two wins each, which includes singles matches, a triple-threat, and tag team matches. The outlying match saw the pair on the same side, the losing side, of a six-man tag-team match against Dark State.

Santana has never held the TNA World Championship but plans to bring the gold home soon enough. Time will tell if he can do that, or if the NXT Superstar continues to hold hostage the richest prize in TNA Wrestling.