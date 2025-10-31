Two TNA Stars Have Signed New Contracts

Steph De Lander is officially under contract with TNA Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful Select, De Lander is signed to a deal that runs through June 2026, confirming her long-term status with the company. TNA had never publicly confirmed her contract situation, but this update clears up any speculation about her future.

Mance Warner has also signed a TNA deal with the same end date. The report notes that this is also the case for Warner, “who had also worked in TNA without a deal for quite some time.” He now joins De Lander as part of the locked-in roster.

Steph De Lander made her TNA debut in 2023 and made an immediate impact. However, her momentum was halted in August 2024 when a neck injury forced her out of action. Even while recovering, her name remained part of the conversation, and this deal confirms she is officially part of TNA’s future.

Mance Warner has brought chaos every time he has appeared on TNA programming, from backstage brawls to old-school beatdowns. With this new deal in place, he is set for more than just a cameo role. The confirmation for both wrestlers comes after a period of major roster changes in late 2025.

The two are an established on-screen couple in TNA, having been aligned since De Lander’s return from neck surgery in January 2025. Warner was most recently seen as the 20th entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at the Bound For Glory event on October 12. This contract news comes during a celebratory time for the pair, as De Lander and Warner, who were engaged in April, officially got married on Wednesday, October 30.