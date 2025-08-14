Updated TNA Emergence Card After Impact

Updated TNA Emergence Card After Tonight’s Impact
After tonight’s go-home show for TNA Emergence, the card for tomorrow’s special event (August 15, 2025) is now complete. The show features several championship matches and new additions following tonight’s Impact.
- TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Moose
- TNA X Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
- TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)
Note: Myron Reed has replaced the injured Trey Miguel as Zachary Wentz’s partner
- TNA International Championship – No Disqualification, No Countouts Match: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something
- TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Match: The Elegance Brand (Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance) (c) vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) vs. Léi Y?ng Lee & Xia Brookside
- Matt Cardona vs. Mustafa Ali
This match was confirmed following tonight’s Impact episode, where Ali and his Secret Service enforcer attacked Cardona after his victory over John Skylar.
- Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan
If Callihan loses, he must retire
- Ryan Nemeth vs. The Hometown Man
Event Details:
The event takes place August 15, 2025 at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, streaming live on TNA+.