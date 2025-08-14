Updated TNA Emergence Card After Impact

Updated TNA Emergence Card After Tonight’s Impact

After tonight’s go-home show for TNA Emergence, the card for tomorrow’s special event (August 15, 2025) is now complete. The show features several championship matches and new additions following tonight’s Impact.

The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) Note: Myron Reed has replaced the injured Trey Miguel as Zachary Wentz’s partner TNA International Championship – No Disqualification, No Countouts Match: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something

Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Match: The Elegance Brand (Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance) (c) vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) vs. Léi Y?ng Lee & Xia Brookside

This match was confirmed following tonight’s Impact episode, where Ali and his Secret Service enforcer attacked Cardona after his victory over John Skylar.

If Callihan loses, he must retire

Event Details:

The event takes place August 15, 2025 at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, streaming live on TNA+.