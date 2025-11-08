Velvet Sky Slams ‘Vile’ Dixie Carter Over TNA Talent Treatment

Velvet Sky spent much of her wrestling career in TNA Wrestling and, as a result worked in proximity with Dixie Carter. Now, the newly-inducted TNA Hall of Famer has recalled her experience with Carter, recalling a ‘Vile’ moment from the former TNA President.

Taking to X, Sky recalled a meeting that Carter hosted in 2009, in which she made reference to drastic changes coming to TNA. Those changes would include Hulk Hogan being brought in and TNA briefly going head-to-head with WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010.

Despite Carter’s bravado in the meeting, Sky shared that those present weren’t interested in what she had to say. Instead, many were frustrated by having to take time out of their day to, in Sky’s view, feed Carter’s ego.

“I remember this day. The consensus of the locker room and staff during this “meeting” was not one single person gave a shit what she was saying and we actually had to take time out of production day for this nonsense from her and it had to be filmed so she could have her “my way or the highway” ego stroked even more.”

Sky didn’t stop there, adding that Carter was disliked during her time running TNA and claimed that Carter treated others poorly. Sky wrapped up her view on Carter with one word: “Vile!”

“She was not well received by most because of the way she treated people who could do nothing for her and the way she would talk down to people. Vile.”

Sky is hardly the only person to criticize Carter and her handling of TNA. In 2020, AJ Styles shared on a Twitch stream that Carter was a “woman who has no idea how wrestling works.” Angelina Love, Sky’s tag-team partner, claimed in 2021 that Carter’s ineptitude cost TNA their deal with Spike TV and called Dixie a “disaster.”