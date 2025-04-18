Victoria Crawford (WWE’s Alicia Fox) Confronts Champion At TNA Unbreakable

In WWE, Victoria Crawford made her name for years as Alicia Fox, and in 2010 became the first African-American woman to capture the WWE Divas Championship. While Crawford’s time in WWE is well in the past, her future may resided as part of TNA Wrestling.

During TNA Unbreakable, Crawford was shown in the crowd as one of the many celebrity guests inside Cox Pavilion in Paradise, Nevada. The fans in attendance gave quite the ovation for the former WWE Superstar.

Crawford did more than just sit and enjoy the show at TNA Unbreakable. During the show, Joe Hendry and Masha Slamovich teamed to battle Frankie Kazarian and Tessa Blanchard. When the action spilled to ringside, Crawford put her hands on Slamovich, teasing something with the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion.

Victoria Crawford just put her hands on @mashaslamovich! What was THAT!?



— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 18, 2025

Crawford’s brief interaction with Slamovich has already left fans speculating that the former WWE Superstar could soon be a TNA Knockout. Whether this interaction was the start of something big or just a one-off appearance by Crawford, the former Alicia Fox has shown she still has a place in pro wrestling.