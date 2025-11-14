Watch: Released NXT Star Makes TNA Turning Point Return

Wes Lee is back with TNA.

Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling had featured a segment with Johnny Dango Curtis, the former Fandango of WWE, announcing plans for wrestling retirement come January.

The Rascalz then entered the scene and proposed a match at Turning Point with Curtis and the rest of the System. When Moose pointed out that the System had 4 members compared to the 3 Rascalz, the trio teased the return of a family member.

The fourth member of the group turned out to be none other than former NXT star Dezmond Xavier. The returning star went on to help his team pick up the victory after pinning Dango with a Spiral Tap:

Dezmond Xavier was part of the TNA roster from 2017 to 2020, spending the latter two years of his run with the promotion as part of the Rascalz faction.

Both him and his partner, Zachary Wentz, left the Anthem-owned promotion to sign development deals with WWE in 2020. Wentz was released from his deal in 2022 but Xavier, known as Wes Lee in NXT continued his run until this year.

Lee had a run with the NXT North American Title as well as multiple tag team title runs in the brand and his release in October came as a surprise to many.