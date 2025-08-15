WWE Reportedly Has Option To Buy TNA

The partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling is reportedly part of a larger, long-term strategic plan by WWE to weaken its primary competitor, All Elite Wrestling. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter details WWE’s right to purchase TNA and the potential for a new “Wednesday Night War.”

In the latest newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that a WWE source confirmed their working agreement with TNA includes an option for WWE to purchase the company, as well as the “right of first refusal to match any other offers for TNA.” This means that if any other party attempts to buy TNA, WWE can legally step in and match the bid, ensuring any new owner would have to be “friendly” to WWE’s interests.

This news comes amidst rumors that former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta has shown interest in purchasing the promotion. With WWE holding the right of first refusal, any potential sale would have to go through them.

According to the report, the end goal of this deep partnership is to strategically harm All Elite Wrestling. “The idea is to use the partnership and get TNA to the No. 2 spot, thus hurt AEW’s popularity and ability to get the next television contract in 2027,” Meltzer wrote.

As noted, tere is reportedly talk of moving TNA from Thursday to Wednesday nights to go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. Meltzer notes that while TNA’s viewership would be lower on Wednesdays.