Ex-WWE Star Announced As Latest TNA Knockout

One former WWE NXT star has landed on her feet as the newest member of the TNA Knockouts division. During the latest episode of TNA iMPACT, it was announced that Mara Sadè has officially joined the promotion. Her signing was later confirmed on TNA’s website.

Sadè was known as Jakara Jackson in WWE before her release from the promotion earlier this year. Her exit came mere days after Meta-Four agreed to split, which itself came mere days after the group reunited with the return of the previously-injured Noam Dar.

Sadè arrived in TNA as the mystery ally of fellow WWE alum The IInspiration (Jess McKay and Cassie Lee.) With a bright future as a Knockout ahead of her, it remains to be seen how far Mara Sadè goes in TNA Wrestling.