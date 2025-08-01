Zilla Fatu Fires Back at Uncle Rikishi After TNA Criticism in Deleted Tweet

Zilla Fatu posted a now-deleted tweet directed at Rikishi on July 31st, 2025, expressing frustration about being criticized publicly. In the tweet, Zilla wrote:

“FOR YOU TO TALK DOWN ON ME AND CHASE FOR CLOUT IS OUTTA POCKET… YOU GOT MY NUMBER SO WHY YOU AINT TEXT ME OR CALL ME PERSONALLY AND PUT ME ON GAME? @TheREALRIKISHI instead you went on your podcast & do the most”

He also referenced his late father, stating “MY POPS IS HERE… He ain’t never left”

Background Context

The tension stems from Rikishi’s recent criticism of Zilla Fatu’s TNA Slammiversary debut on his “Off The Top” podcast. Rikishi, who is Zilla’s uncle, publicly critiqued his nephew’s decision to wear face paint during his TNA debut, saying it was “not good marketing” and compared it unfavorably to Jeff Hardy’s look.

On his podcast, Rikishi critiqued: “I didn’t see why he would put the paint on his face. For me, it wasn’t good marketing. I felt like you were marketing Jeff Hardy”

He also expressed disappointment with how the match was structured and suggested he wished he could have helped orchestrate Zilla’s performance.”

The Family Dynamic

This dispute highlights the complex family dynamics within the Anoa’i wrestling family. Rikishi has been vocal about Zilla’s wrestling development, previously stating that while Zilla has potential, he needs more time on the independent circuit to find his “extra talent”

Zilla, being the son of the late Umaga, is part of the extended Bloodline family but has been working to establish his own identity in wrestling.

Deleting the tweet suggests he may have reconsidered airing family grievances publicly, but the message clearly showed his frustration with being criticized on a public platform.