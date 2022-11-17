TNT Title Match Set for AEW Full Gear, Updated Card

A major title match was announced this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Last week, Samoa Joe attacked Wardlow from behind. Wardlow was cutting a promo about wanting every title in the company and the ROH TV Champion took exception. Joe bashed Wardlow over the head with the title and tonight explained his actions.

Samoa Joe cut a fiery promo about not wanting to wait around until he becomes the victim and took action to protect his title. Powerhouse Hobbs interrupted and boasted about kicking Wardlow’s ass for the past couple of weeks. Hobbs threatened to come down to the ring and kicked Joe’s ass but Wardlow interrupted.

The TNT Champion rushed to the ring and attacked both Hobbs and Samoa Joe. AEW security and a bunch of wrestlers of the locker room broke it up. Wardlow could not be stopped and Dark Order simply stepped aside for the champion. He hit leaped onto the top rope and took out everyone outside the ring to end the segment.

Later on Dynamite, it was announced that Wardlow will put the TNT Championship on the line against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Triple Threat match at AEW Full Gear this Saturday at the Prudential Center.

