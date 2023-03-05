Tommaso Ciampa Provides Update on His Recovery from Hip Surgery

WWE star Tommaso Ciampa recently hit a major milestone on recovery from hip surgery.

Ciampa, a 2-time NXT Champion, had a memorable run as part of WWE’s developmental brand. He and Johnny Gargano are former NXT Tag-Team Champions as part of the beloved DIY tag team. The partners would later go on to feud in what would become one of the brand’s most heated rivalries ever.

Ciampa has been out of action since last summer. His most recent match on the main roster took place in August 2022. He and The Miz defeated Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles by disqualification on the August 22 episode of Monday Night RAW.

He underwent surgery in October and is expected to be out of action for several more months.

Ciampa recently took to Instagram and he revealed that he’s completed his final day of stem cell therapy treatment. Tommaso Ciampa wrote on Friday:

“Today was my final stem cell treatment. They have this awesome tradition at @bioxcellerator where you write what you are hoping to achieve on your stem cell bag. I wrote “dance with buddies” which is Willow’s term for wrestling, and “play tag” because it breaks my heart that I can’t run and play with my 4 year old.

130 million cells via IV 190 million cells via intraarticular (ankles, knees, hips, shoulders) 40 million cells via intradiscal (lumbar spine, facets, SI joints) 360 million stem cells in total. Let’s heal! ?

Mommy, Daddy, Willow Forever ?”