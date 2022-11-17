Toni Storm Makes an Argument for Stripping Thunder Rosa of AEW Women’s Title

Toni Storm is looking for AEW President Tony Khan to make a decision regarding the World Women’s Title.

Current champion Thunder Rosa is out of action due to a back injury for the last few months. Originally, Rosa was slated to defend the title against Storm at All Out in September, but pulled out of the match due to the injury.

Storm won the interim AEW World Women’s Champion in a 4-way bout. Since that time, she’s been successfully retaining the title against the likes of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.

Storm on Rosa

In an interview with The Ringer, Storm called for Rosa to come to work to defend the title. However, Storm believes that Rosa should be stripped of her title if her injury lingers on for too long.

“Personally, I think she should just come to work and defend her championship like she’s supposed to, like a champion should. But if the injury lingers too long, I believe she should probably be stripped. And then I should be the AEW undisputed Women’s World Champion like I was supposed to be at All Out. That’s verbatim. I think she should defend her title. I think all champions should defend that championship. That doesn’t just go for Thunder Rosa. That goes for everybody.”

Storm is set to defend the interim title against Jamie Hayter this Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view.