Toni Storm Wants Tegan Nox in AEW

Toni Storm wants to see Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell) join here in All Elite Wrestling.

Storm recently joined AEW and is part of the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup Women’s Tournament. The brackets have not been announced yet, but AEW President Tony Khan has signed Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter as a first round match.

Storm appeared on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio and expressed her desire to work with Tegan Nox once again. Host Dave Lagreca asked Storm if there is one particular opponent that you’d love to have in AEW.

Storm replied, “Oh my god. Um, Tegan Nox, I would have to say, would be high up on that list. I think that would be someone who would really deserve an awesome spot like that.”

She added, “I know she loves this business as much as I do, so that would be cool to see that one day in the future. Who knows, anything can happen, it’s pro wrestling.”

Nox was released by WWE back in November 2021. She is a free agent and could work anywhere else effective immediately.

