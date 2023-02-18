Tony Khan Calls Reporter A Fraud After SmackDown Appearance

AEW President Tony Khan has called out Ariel Helwani on Twitter. This came after the reporter made an appearance on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Sami Zayn is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV from his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown also aired from Montreal. WWE brought in Helwani who is from the city as well to interact with the crowd and promote the upcoming match.

Montreal's own @arielhelwani is a man of the people ??#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XOeuYnR3kW — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 18, 2023

Tony Khan and Ariel Helwani

Khan apparently saw Ariel’s appearance on the show and he called him a fraud on Twitter. Helwani responded to the AEW owner calling him a legend and saying that he can’t wait for their next chat:

“Thanks for watching, old friend! Can’t wait for our next chat. (Also, don’t listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You’re a legend in my books.)”

(Also, don’t listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You’re a legend in my books.) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 18, 2023

Good luck with the unbiased journalism. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 18, 2023

There has been tension between Helwani and Khan before. This came after the former interviewed TK in the fall of 2022.

He later went on record calling the interview with Khan ‘one of the most frustrating’ of his career. Helwani explained that Tony did not answer any of his questions and instead just focused on promoting his shows.

