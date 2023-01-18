Tony Khan Comments on Potential WWE Sale

Tony Khan has weighed in on the WWE sale rumors following Vince McMahon’s return to the company as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. McMahon has returned to the company to explore the possibility of a sale as well as lead the company in its negotiations for the next TV rights deal.

Last week, Barron’s reported that Tony and Shad Khan were “in the pool of” potential WWE buyers and the Khan family will likely look for a financial partner if they are to acquire WWE. CNBC later reported that the Khans were interested in a merger between AEW and WWE.

While appearing on The Maggie and Perloff Show, the AEW President was asked about his interest in potentially purchasing WWE.

Khan’s Thoughts

“I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sales process and certainly, I think we’ve shown, when there are acquisitions and transactions, we’re capable of making the big purchases, whether my dad steps up with the (Jacksonville) Jaguars or Fulham FC in the Premier League and he’s done such a great job building up the club and putting resources into it and we’re playing football at a high level. With AEW, we’ve shown that we can build a company.”

Khan noted that when he bought ROH, he enjoys running it and has done all-time highs in terms of every business metric since they took over.

“AEW is my main focus, but certainly, when that news is out there, it’s very interesting. Stay tuned to AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, you never know when I’m going to address something. On the other hand, it’s very preliminary to talk about that process. If there is a process there, which it sounds like there may be, I’m interested in being part of it.”

Regarding whether he has a relationship with Vince McMahon, Tony noted he doesn’t have a relationship with him, but has talked with Stephanie in the past and had good conversations.

