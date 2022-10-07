Tony Khan Reacts To AEW Dynamite Third Year Anniversary Viewership

The AEW Dynamite episode this week made more headlines for what happened behind the scenes between Andrade and Sammy Guevara, but the whole debacle seemed to have peaked people’s interest in the show regardless.

This week’s episode of the show celebrating the third anniversary of the weekly series, averaged 1.038 million viewers on TBS.

AEW President Tony Khan didn’t miss the opportunity to comment on the show’s viewership and he thanked everyone who watched the Dynamite episode:

“Thank you every one of you over 1 million live viewers who watched the #AEWDynamite 3 Year Anniversary Show last night! 18 out of 19 weeks (hurricane coverage the lone exception) in Wednesday’s Top 2 Shows on Cable 18-49!”

This week’s episode of the show featuring a tag team match between Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia did a 0.33 rating in the key demo.

In comparison, last week’s episode of the show featuring the Chris Jericho vs Bandido match in the main event drew 990,000 viewers with an 0.34 rating.

AEW will also be presenting a live episode of Rampage this week to celebrate the 2-year anniversary of Brodie Lee’s last match in the company.

While the match between Andrade and Dark Order’s 10 has been removed from the show after the backstage altercation, the event will still feature a number of interesting bouts including one for the AEW World Trios Championship.