Tony Khan Says He’s “Certainly” Interested in Buying WWE

AEW President Tony Khan wouldn’t mind adding another wrestling promotion to his portfolio.

Last month, Vince McMahon made his grand return to WWE‘s board of directors, where he currently sits as Executive Chairman. The move came less than six months after he ‘retired’ after nearly four decades running the company.

McMahon has returned to facilitate a sale of the promotion. One of the most interesting names on the list is Tony Khan, the AEW founder, and head of Ring of Honor who has opposed WWE since 2019.

It is believed that if Khan and his father Shahid were to make an attempt to purchase WWE, they would seek the backing of at least one other financial partner.

Khan appeared on the Marke Hoke Show and was asked about his level of interest in the WWE’s ongoing attempts to find a buyer.

I don’t know exactly what will happen there. I’ve been told, and I think they’ve said publicly, that there may be a sale process. If there is a sale process, certainly I’m interested in it and potentially being involved in it. We’ll have to see what that process is, and who exactly they’ll let get involved in it. Certainly, I’m interested in it very much. – Tony Khan

WWE CEO Nick Khan has said that Vince McMahon will do whatever is best for the company, even if that means retiring again.

However, there are many who believe McMahon would refuse to hand the keys to Titan Towers to the Khans, seeing it as a defeat and concession to AEW.

h/t – Fightful