Tony Khan Has ‘Major AEW Announcements Coming Soon’

AEW President Tony Khan has more announcements to make.

Khan took to Twitter today to hype this week’s AEW Rampage episode and Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view from San Francisco. In a tweet, Khan stated that he has announcements “coming soon” that “will be important to AEW & our fans!”

Khan wrote: “This is one of the best weekends of the year: AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco + Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT! 2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans!”

The Last Announcement

Khan just made what was hyped as a major announcement on the February 22 episode of Dynamite, although Khan had Adam Cole make the big reveal, which was that AEW’s new reality show, AEW All Access, would be premiering this month. Cole also announced his in-ring return would occur the same night the show premieres.

Khan previously announced that he would be purchasing Ring of Honor and the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Rampage’s lineup includes Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland & Parker Boudreaux, as well as Top Flight, Aussie Open, The Dark Order, and Blackpool Combat Club.

Bryan Danielson is scheduled to challenge MJF for his AEW World Championship in a 60-minute iron man match at the Revolution PPV.