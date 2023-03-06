Tony Khan Asked About Kenny Omega’s Contract And Future

Tony Khan hopes that Kenny Omega will remain with AEW for a very long time.

There have been lots of rumors and speculations around the future of The Cleaner recently. Omega’s AEW contract was originally set to expire in early 2023. Amid rumors of WWE interest, reports suggest that AEW has added time to his deal which he has missed due to various injuries.

The AEW President was asked about all the speculations surrounding the former AEW world champion during the post-Revolution Media Scrum. While Tony Khan did not provide any update on his contract, he did praise Omega and said that he hopes to have Kenny in his company for a long time:

“No, I think Kenny Omega is one of the best wrestlers in AEW history. He’s one of the most decorated wrestlers. To have somebody who’s been World Trios Champion and had a great match defending that title tonight, World Tag Team Champion and the World Champion. He’s done everything you can do as a world champion in this company, and also the IWGP US champion.

This year alone he’s had some of the best matches in the world. I thought it was an excellent match on the Pay Per View tonight. He started the year with a great match in Tokyo vs. Will Osprey at Wrestle Kingdom. Kenny Omega can do anything he sets his mind to. He’s one of the best stars in the world, and I hope he’s here for a very long time.”

Tony Khan also commented on the weak build for The Elite vs House of Black due to visa issues for Kenny Omega and Buddy Matthews. He said that there is a possibility to revisit this feud in the future.

You can check out the full Revolution media scrum below: