Ex-AEW Star Calls Tony Khan ‘King Of Last Minute Mind Changes’

Tony Khan is generally known to have long term plan for things as opposed to Vince McMahon, but a released star has called him the ‘king of last minute mind changes.’

Former AEW star Jack Evans recently had an interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. He discussed the various stages of his wrestling career in detail.

When asked about Khan, Evans said that Tony was a great boss. However, he revealed the one complain he had with the AEW president:

“I really liked it. It was a great experience. Tony was a great boss. The only complaint I could ever make about Tony for sure is, he is like the king of last-minute mind changes.

That would be my one complaint about him as a boss.” said Jack Evans, “But other than that, he was always actually very fair.”

Later in the interview, the former champion mentioned how you hear stories about Vince McMahon and how he has to be the alpha in the room.

Evans claimed that Tony was never like that and working with him was a pleasant experience. He also explained that Khan is extremely approachable, and if you want to pitch an angle, you can just go right up and pitch it to him.

