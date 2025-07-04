Tony Khan Details AEW’s Role In Ring of Honor’s Growth

AEW President Tony Khan recently provided an update on possibly rebranding Ring of Honor as AEW: Ring of Honor.

Last year, Tony Khan, who now owns both AEW and Ring of Honor, reckoned that the ROH brand could have more value to it, if were called “AEW: Ring of Honor.” Now, almost a year later, Khan he discussed the potential name rebranding for ROH and share his thoughts on growth opportunities for the brand overall.

Speaking with WFAA, Tony Khan spoke about the potential name change for Ring of Honor. He stated that he still thinks that there’s a strong chance to develop ROH. However, he highlighted that individual promotions have unique structures. He further emphasized that there’s merit to make the huge change like that, but there’s a strategy behind how he’s currently positioning ROH.

“I still think there’s a great chance to develop ROH. We really have done a lot of work to develop ROH. They are unique companies, structurally. I think that does make a lot of sense, and I still think there’s merit to that, but there are also a lot of reasons why I’ve positioned [ROH] the way I have. Ring of Honor, I still think we have a chance to strike at great opportunities.

Tony Khan also noted AEW’s major media rights have positively impacted ROH. He feels that any major decision must make sense for both the promotions. He also praised ROH’s current champions Athena and Bandido:

“AEW has made huge media rights deals that have changed the landscape for all wrestling companies, including ROH, and any deal we do, it’s got to make really good sense for everyone involved, including us at ROH and also AEW. So, that is something I’ve considered… Right now, I think we’ve done a great job positioning the company as leaders, with leading champions like Athena and Bandido.”

ROH: Supercard of Honor is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 11th. On the other hand, AEW is gearing up for All In Texas on Saturday, July 12th.