Tony Khan Would Not Say If He Has Had Any Talks With Mercedes Mone

Tony Khan thinks that Mercedes Mone is a great wrestler but he wouldn’t comment on any potential talks he has had with the former WWE star.

The current IWGP Women’s World Champion became one of the hottest free agents after walking out of WWE last year. Many believed that it was only a matter of time before she ended up in AEW. The company even teased a mystery competitor for a tag match in January. This led many to believe that Mone would be debuting for the promotion but it didn’t turn out to be the case.

The AEW President was asked about this during the AEW Revolution Media scrum. Tony Khan explained that he has a ton of respect for Mercedes Mone, but he don’t want to comment on any potential discussions with her:

“Well I have a ton of respect for the IWGP Women’s World Champion. She’s tremendous wrestler. I wouldn’t want to comment on discussions I’ve had with any wrestler as a free agent. In particular, a wrestler who’s a champion at one of our partners. But ton of respect for that great wrestler and that somebody any wrestling company would be very fortunate to have wrestling for them.”

Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut during Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January this year. She then won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the Battle In The Valley event in February. Though it has since been revealed that Mone only has two more dates left with the company in her current contract.

You can check out the full AEW media scrum featuring MJF, Tony Khan and more below: