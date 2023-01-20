Tony Khan Has Not Made a Decision Yet About CM Punk’s Future (Report)

The fate of CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling remains hanging in the balance, with Tony Khan yet to make a decision on the problematic star.

Punk has not appeared for AEW since September’s All Out due to his comments on the post-show media scrum and his involvement in the backstage fight.

The two-time former AEW World Champion remains the only person suspended following the fallout from All Out to remain suspended.

Decisions, Decisions

Given Punk’s lengthy hiatus, many believe his time with the promotion is up, but that is not the case just yet.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is reported that it is “months away” from when Tony Khan will have to make a decision on whether to keep Punk under contract.

Those on Punk’s side believe that Khan has put Punk “on ice” for the time being, with no plans to use him at this time.

The belief is also that there has been “no talk at all” as of late to release him either.

Tony Khan has repeatedly refused to comment on Punk or the All Out backstage fight when asked in various interviews.

Friends and Enemies

Punk’s actions following AEW All Out have split the locker room, with many believing he should be fired from the promotion.

Some top AEW stars have reportedly refused to work with Punk if he is brought back by Tony Khan.

It is also reported that Chris Jericho is part of a group that is trying to prevent Punk’s return to the company.

The Chicago-Made wrestler does have some allies, including Dax Harwood, who defended Punk and praised his work on the premiere episode of his FTR podcast.