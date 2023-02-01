Tony Khan on Kota Ibushi in AEW: “I Really Want to Work With Him”

Former NJPW star Kota Ibushi is now on the free agent market after departing from New Japan Pro Wrestling and he knows he will have promotions interested in him including AEW.

AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan has signed some of the biggest stars in today’s wrestling and is interested in talking with Kota about potentially being the next to become All Elite.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio Wednesday, Khan was asked about Ibushi.

Tony Khan on Kota Ibushi

“When you have a name like that, everybody in the world of pro wrestling would be very fortunate to have in their promotion. I really wanted to work with him in the past so I think that’s something we’d certainly have to consider.”

Ibushi said in an interview today that he thinks he will talk with AEW after he opens a wrestling school in Japan.

When his contract expired, NJPW issued a statement, wishing him luck in his future endeavors.

Kota has been sidelined for over a year as his last match happened in October 2021 with a dislocated shoulder suffered in the G1 Climax finals. GCW has already announced that Ibushi is slated to work Bloodsport and Spring Break during WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles.