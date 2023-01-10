Tony Khan Following Vince McMahon’s Return to WWE “Very Closely”

The wrestling world is still processing the return of Vince McMahon to WWE as a member of the Board Of Directors along with Michelle Wilson and George Barrios.

Last July, the wrestling world changed when Vince McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO amidst the hush money scandal, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs. Stephanie also took over as Chairwoman.

McMahon officially returned on January 6, 2023, as a member of the board to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale. WWE has reportedly hired JPMorgan to advise on a potential sale. Many people believe that McMahon will find a way or force his way back into power and take over creative again.

Khan’s Take

While speaking on In The Zone, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if he’s been following the news of Vince’s return to WWE. Khan responded,

“Yeah, absolutely. I’m following it very closely.” – Tony Khan

Khan was asked what separated AEW and WWE and if there was room for both companies. Khan thinks there is enough room for both promotions but thinks what separates them are the fans of AEW, as they’ve built a loyal fanbase and cited the television ratings.

WWE’s media rights for WWE Raw on USA Network and WWE SmackDown on Fox are set to expire in 2024. They will be gearing up for its next set of negotiations with TV networks later this year for media rights.

Listen to Tony Khan’s appearance on In the Zone: