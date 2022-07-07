Tony Khan Is Still Optimistic About Kenny Omega’s Return

Despite Kenny Omega’s recent discouraging comments about his rehabilitation process, AEW Founder Tony Khan remains optimistic about the former AEW World Champion’s return.

Kenny’s Rehab Process

Kenny Omega wrestled through the pain for several months last year. At the time, he was the AEW World Heavyweight Champion and helped lead the company forward as their top star while producing legendary matches.

However, Kenny had racked up a lot of injuries, so he decided to take time off after losing the championship to heal up.

On a recent Twitch stream, Kenny provided some insight into his mindset during his time off. Omega recently mentioned that if he suffers another major setback in his career due to an injury then he will be done as an in-ring wrestler. The former AEW World Champion said that this is because he doesn’t want to go through the painful rehab he has been experiencing.

Khan’s Appreciation For Omega

Tony Khan recently sat down for an interview with Joseph Staszewski for the New York Post. Tony spoke about Kenny’s comments and his recovery process.

AEW Founder said, “I’m always concerned whenever a wrestler has an injury, but in Kenny Omega’s case he carried the load through more injuries than probably anyone I’ve seen in terms of working through a sustained period where he was limited and still having great matches in the ring, and also doing great box office for the company as a great champion.

It is a little bit different because you’re dealing with multiple injuries as opposed to one injury. I’m optimistic. I don’t want to put a timetable on it. I’m still optimistic Kenny’s coming back.”

Tony’s Optimism

He continued to talk about his optimism toward Kenny’s return to the ring.

“I think it’s gonna go well. I think he’s gonna be OK, I don’t know when and I’m optimistic. Nobody can put themselves in his shoes, but I feel good about it. I’m gonna talk more to him too. I know he’s been through a lot but I know he’s still trying to get back,” he said.

Possible Return Timetable

Kenny had his last match at AEW Full Gear on November 13, 2021. At this show, he dropped the AEW World Championship to “Hangman” Adam Page. Kenny had several injuries he needed to be fixed including having arthroscopic knee surgery. At the end of March, he also got surgery to repair a sports hernia.

It was reported then that the timetable for the recovery from his knee surgery was ten weeks. At the same time, he was set to be recovering from the hernia surgery for about two months.

Omega did go back on the road with AEW to be at TV events. Unfortunately, Kenny found it was too early in the recovery process to travel with his injuries.