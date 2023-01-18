Tony Khan: People Don’t Know The Half Of Adam Cole’s Comeback Story Yet

AEW president Tony Khan says that fans don’t even know the half of Adam Cole‘s comeback story just yet.

Back on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole made his surprise return to television after being out-of-action for several months. Cole stated that he’s back and he’s not done competing in the ring just yet.

He also opened up about the multitude of other issues that he dealt with aside from the concussion, such as anxiety and motion sickness. Speaking on The Kliq podcast recently, AEW president Tony Khan offered his thoughts on Cole’s current situation.

Khan revealed that, although they know some already, fans don’t even know the half of the uphill battle Cole has faced en-route to his in-ring return.

“Well, I don’t think he ever [ruled out returning to the ring]. Certainly, it was a very challenging recovery, and they were points where, I’m sure, he had to question if he was going to make it back or, you know, what he was putting himself through because, like he said, he didn’t leave the house to do anything but brain therapy,” said Khan.

“He wanted it so bad. He wants so bad to come back to AEW, to get back in the ring and wrestle for the fans on Wednesdays on TBS, and Fridays on TNT. That’s his dream. For us, it’s a dream come true having Adam Cole be a part of the AEW roster.

“It’s very exciting that he’s getting closer and closer to making a comeback. It’s a really inspirational story, and people don’t even know the half of it yet. I’m excited for people to find out more about what Adam Cole has been through.”

Cole hasn’t competed inside the ring since Forbidden Door in June, when he faced off against Jay White, Okada and “Hangman” Adam Page in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Quotes via NoDQ