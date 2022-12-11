Tony Khan Gives Update on ROH TV After Final Battle 2022

AEW Final Battle 2022 aired live today in College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. There were six title matches on the card and several new champions were crowned.
Ring of Honor held a media scrum featuring new ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli, ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe, new ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and Tony Khan.
Tony Khan spoke at the end of the conference and he was asked about ROH TV by Women’s Wrestling Talk. He brought up his relationship with Warner Bros Discovery, and said he had a very “nuanced” answer to the question. He said that Warner Bros were not very familiar with ROH and the past two PPVs they watched.
Khan said that he is going to keep the PPV relationship with Warner Bros Discovery via Bleacher Report, but is also talking to New Japan as well.
Finally, he said that they started a soft launch with Honor Club and the TV is going to live there. Khan stated that he will announce when the TV will start on Honor Club soon and hyped New Japan and AEW’s shows for January.
He added that he will have more details after regrouping after Wrestling Kingdom and the big AEW shows in January. Khan added that he will keep Ring of Honor PPV on Bleacher Report. Tonight’s PPV will be available after a 90-day cycle on the Honor Club in mid-March. ROH Honor Club is $9.99 a month.