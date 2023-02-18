Tony Khan to Make an Important Announcement on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

There is a big announcement coming from Tony Khan on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the segment was announced. As of this writing, it’s unclear exactly what the AEW/ROH President will have to say.

In addition to this announcement being revealed, All Elite Wrestling confirmed several matches for the show, including Orange Cassidy defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Wheeler Yuta.

Matches Confirmed

The bout was set up on Rampage when they had a face-to-face confrontation during a backstage segment. Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will be in action when they take on Big Bill and Lee Moriarty.

AEW will follow up with Saraya facing Skye Blue. At the same time, Christian Cage will sit down with Tony Schiavone for an interview after returning this past Wednesday night on Dynamite by attacking “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry.

Bryan Danielson will do a promo segment about his upcoming Ironman Match with World heavyweight champion MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view event on March 5.

There will be a Tag Team Battle Royal to determine who will fill one of the two remaining slots in the Four-Way Tag Title Match at Revolution, as the only teams confirmed for the bout are Aussie Open, and Top Flight.