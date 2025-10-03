Dave Meltzer Names the Worst Investment Tony Khan Has Made in AEW

Dave Meltzer had a less than flattering characterization of a former TNT champion in the context of Tony Khan least advisable financial decisions while helming AEW. The wrestler in question is Miro who eventually left the All Elite Wrestling fold to return to WWE under his prior moniker, Rusev. Reports around Miro while he existed within the AEW cannon was that he became a bit of an issue creator backstage with insinuation centred on the idea that he was averse to putting people over with any regularity.

Those aforementioned creative differences and some injury hurdles created a fairly start and stop run for Miro in the company during an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

“That was the most ill-spent money Tony Khan probably ever did, or among them. I shouldn’t say the most, but among them was that one.” “because it’s like this guy wouldn’t do anything in AEW and then he goes to WWE and he’s putting over Dominik you know? I mean, he wouldn’t put over guys twice as good as Dominik in AEW.”

Miro leaving AEW, the Rusev loss to Dominik, and the path since returning to WWE

The post-AEW journey of Rusev has been a curious one as he got back into the company fold on the heels of WrestleMania 41. Curiously enough, Rusev also seemed to encounter some issues in his WWE return that were reportedly issues while in AEW insofar as not being thrust into significant, prevalent storylines.

The 39-year-old suffered a loss recently, which was mentioned by Meltzer above, to Dominik Mysterio where Rusev fell short in his pursuit of capturing the intercontinental title following some chicanery in the former of a low blow from ‘Dirty Dom’ which led to his win. The native of Bulgaria seems to now be on a path toward that IC gold and a program with Mysterio considering the nature of how their WWE Raw match wrapped up this past Monday and how the last few weeks of episodic programming has played out between the two.