Top AEW Star Injured During Fyter Fest Dynamite Title Match

Last night’s AEW Dynamite was the annual Fyter Fest episode and saw multiple title matches take place.

In the show’s opener, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow retained against Orange Cassidy, while the show closed with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland being crowned the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The show was a hit with fans but one wrestler is now on the injured list.

The Injury

Lee and Strickland’s win came at the expense of The Young Bucks, who had won the titles at the Road Rager edition of Dynamite one month earlier.

While speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that losing the titles wasn’t the worst of things for the Bucks and that Matt Jackson is injured (via WrestlingNews.)

“What he got hurt on was Keith Lee and Hobbs giving him a basic vertical suplex, and when he fell, you could see it immediately. He hit ass first then his head snapped back, and he was grabbing his neck.”

Alverez added that the injury happened within minutes of the match starting and that for the rest of the match, Matt was very careful when taking bumps.

Dave Meltzer added that Jackson has dealt with neck injuries for years due to his in-ring style.

We’ve updated our Wrestling Injuries Tracker to reflect Matt Jackson’s injury.

A Battered Roster

Matt Jackson is out of action, but he’s by far not the only prominent name in AEW on the shelf.

Kenny Omega continues to be missing from the ring, with his last match being at All Out 2021 where he lost the World Title to ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

AEW World Champion CM Punk is also out of action, though isn’t expected to miss as much time as the Cleaner.

Bryan Danielson is also injured and it is unclear when he will be medically cleared.