Top AEW Star Missed This Week’s Dynamite Over Visa Issues

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite was an emotional show, but one top name from the company could not attend.

This week’s Dynamite was a tribute to Jay Briscoe, who died earlier this month in a car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware.

Dynamite saw Jay’s brother Mark make his AEW debut and defeat Jay Lethal in the main event of the show.

Visa Issues

In addition to a stacked show, Dynamite saw the rosters of AEW and Ring of Honor appear to support Mark, but Kenny Omega wasn’t among them.

According to Fightful Select, the self-proclaimed ‘Best Bout Machine’ wanted to be at the AEW tapings “but has been battling visa issues” in recent days.

Omega has not appeared for AEW since he and the Young Bucks regained the AEW Trios Championships from Death Triangle on the January 11, 2023, episode of Dynamite.

It remains unclear when Omega will be able to return to TV, and the former World Champion missed much of 2022 due to injuries and his post-All Out suspension.

Tribute Show

Even without Omega, this week’s Dynamite was an exceptional affair in memory to one of the most established names in Ring of Honor history.

Dynamite saw AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin retain his title against Buddy Matthews, while JungleHook defeated Matt Hardy and ‘All Ego’ Ethan Page.

Bryan Danielson continued his winning ways in his efforts to get a shot at MJF, by defeating ROH Six-Man-Tag Team Champion Brian Cage.

Ruby Soho defeated Toni Storm in a match that was meant to be a triple-threat but was changed due to Britt Baker‘s injury.