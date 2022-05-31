Top Dolla Comments On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE has been one of the most talked about stories of the past few weeks. There are a lot of rumors and speculations about the motivation behind their decision. However, the only people who know the complete truth are the WWE stars and the officials who handled the situation. Former WWE star AJ ‘Top Dolla’ Francis is emphasizing this fact while talking about the whole thing.

The former Hit Row member recently had an interview with Public Enemies podcast. Weighing in on the situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi, he mentioned how everyone thinks they know the truth. At the end of the day, both the wrestling stars did what they think was the right thing to do:

“I don’t know the backgrounds of what happened. I mean at the end of the day; we don’t know what was the real reason. Everybody’s gonna have a story. Everybody gonna have a reason why they did something. Everybody [will say] they know the reason that they did something.” said Top Dolla, “But at the end of the day, Sasha and Naomi felt that what they did was the right thing to do. If you agree with it, or you don’t agree with it, that was their call.”

He continued: “Are they probably gonna get punished for doing that? Yeah, probably. Are they gonna come back? I would assume. I would assume they’d come back from it. But like, you never know man.”

You can check out the full interview of Top Dolla below:

