Top NJPW Star Renews Contract With Company

Longtime New Japan Pro Wrestling talent will stay with the company after renewing the contract.

NJPW is going through an interesting time as several talent contracts are possibly expiring. It was reported that one of the company’s top stars isn’t expected to sign on Jan. 10. The rumored top star had also gained interest from WWE. NJPW fans were looking to see if the company would possibly let more talent contracts expire.

However, NJPW has successfully re-signed one of its more featured stars.

Spoiler Warning on NJPW Talent Renewed Contract

Hiroshi Tanahashi has shared on his blog that he has renewed his contract with NJPW. He posted a picture with seemingly a contract and had the caption “Contract renewal. I’ll do my best!”

At 46 years old, Tanahashi still looks to be in greatshape and wants to push himself in his wrestling career. His last title reign was when he held the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship last year. He had also unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW Heavyweight Championship against Jon Moxley at Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022.

via Hiroshi Tanahashi Blog

Tanahashi had recently competed in a tag team match with Keiji Muto and Shota Umino to defeat Los Ingobernables de Japon(Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi) at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Jan 4. He will compete at The New Beginning in Nagoya on Jan 22. Tanahashi will again wrestle in a tag team match with Master Wato and Jado against Kenta, El Phantasmo, and Taiji Ishimori.

It’s unclear if he still wants to reclaim that IWGP United States heavyweight title or if he wants to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Regardless, NJPW fans can rejoice that Tanahashi will be with the company for a little longer.