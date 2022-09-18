Top Prospect Wants to See AEW Show in Japan

All Elite Wrestling has proven to be incredibly popular with fans around the world, and could be heading to Japan if Konisuke Takeshita gets his way.

Since launching in AEW, Tony Khan‘s first foray into professional wrestling has operated entirely within North America.

Takeshita and AEW

AEW has yet to have an official show in Japan, but the company was recently featured at the Tokyo Games Show.

AEW was part of the event to promote AEW: Fight Forever, the promotion’s first console video game which fans are hopeful will release this year.

Multiple matches were hosted as part of the Games Show, and on Twitter, Takeshita expressed his desire to have an official event in his home country.

This earned a response by AEW’s Lee Moriarty, who is on board with the idea.

Let’s fn go — TAIGASTYLE (@theleemoriarty) September 17, 2022

The Games Show also featured a playable demo for Fight Forever.

Takeshita has previously wrestled for AEW, including challenging ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli at Battle of the Belts III last month.

AEW and Japan

AEW is home to several prominent Japanese stars, such as Riho and Hikaru Shida, and has developed a large following overseas.

In June, the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door crossover event proved to be a hit with fans, despite receiving just over a month of promotion.

Forbidden Door will be an annual event, according to Tony Khan.

In August, it was reported that AEW is planning on sending talent to work at Wrestle Kingdom next January.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will take place on January 4, 2023, the first time in four years that the show will be a one-night event.