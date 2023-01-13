Top Star No Longer Advertised for WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show

WWE is gearing up to celebrate 30 years of Monday Night Raw on January 23rd.

One big name won’t be making the show as the company plans to bring in several top stars and legends for the special occasion.

WWE Hall of Famers Sean ‘X-Pac’ and the Big Red Monster Kane are scheduled to appear on the show that night. Tatanka and Ric Flair have also publicly stated that he received an invitation.

Ronda Rousey Pulled

Pwinsider.com reports that Ronda Rousey is no longer being advertised for the show. This serves as a bit of a surprise, but backs up the disclaimer that the card is subject to change. It’s unclear what WWE had in mind for her at the show nor why she was pulled.

The current advertised Main Event for the special is Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship.

In recent months, Rousey has been paired with Shayna Baszler. She lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair last month on Friday Night SmackDown.

We will have to see what WWE does to celebrate 30 years of Raw, but it is presumed that Triple H will still be in charge of things when the day comes around and load up the event.