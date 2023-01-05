Top Stars Booked for WWE Raw’s 30th Anniversary

WWE is looking to load up the Raw 30th Anniversary show later this month.

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are being advertised for the show on WWE’s website, which will emanate from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23, 2023. The company will celebrate three decades since Raw first appeared on television on January 11, 1993.

The Other Names

According to the company’s website, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley are also advertised. WWE is expected to bring in Legends, but it’s unknown who will be used. WWE will likely load up the card with big matches as well.

Ric Flair recently said on his To Be A Man podcast that he has also been invited to the show, while Kurt Angle stated in a recent interview that he expects to be there.

WWE started working on plans in October for this special edition of the show, as the first episode took place on January 11, 1993.

WWE celebrated Raw’s 25th anniversary in 2018 with a special episode that took place across two locations – in New York City at both the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center – as the Manhattan Center was the original home of Raw in 1993.