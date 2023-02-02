Top WWE Merchandise Sellers Reportedly Revealed

WWE is doing serious business on the road to WrestleMania 39, but who are the biggest names when it comes to merchandise?

These days, merchandise sellers may not be WWE’s primary source of income (thanks to the promotion’s lucrative TV deals and Saudi contract) but still earn WWE a hefty sum.

More important merchandise sellers are a quantitative way for WWE to see who is the most popular among the fans.

Top Merchandise Sellers

With WrestleMania 39 drawing near, every WWE Superstar will hope to get the attention of the promotion’s higher-ups by moving a serious amount of merchandise.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer named the stars who are shining above the rest of the roster in terms of merch.

“A lot of the big characters are very over when it comes to selling merchandise right now. Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, I’m sure Sami Zayn. They’re hot. That’s the deal. Things look good for them going into WrestleMania season.” Dave Meltzer.

WrestleMania 39

We already know plans for two of WWE’s top merch sellers for WrestleMania, as Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title this April.

As for Sami Zayn, it has been rumored that he and Kevin Owens will challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

It’s worth bearing in mind that these rumors began before Jey’s exit from the Bloodline at last weekend’s Royal Rumble event.

As for Bray Wyatt, all signs are pointing to an eventual clash with Uncle Howdy (played by his brother Bo Dallas) at WrestleMania.