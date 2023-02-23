Top WWE SmackDown Star Rumored for WrestleMania Angle at Monday’s Raw

WWE has added SmackDown star Ronda Rousey to the lineup for Monday’s episode of Raw.

Both WWE’s Events website and the Van Del Arena website are advertising Rousey for the show from Grand Rapids, Michigan. As of this writing, Shayna Baszler is not currently listed for the show, although that doesn’t mean she won’t be there with her good friend.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced Rousey for the show. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are scheduled to defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita on Monday’s Raw.

The Angle

It’s been reported that Rousey and Baszler are expected to challenge Kai and SKY for the titles at WrestleMania 39 this April so it’s possible that WWE shoots an angle to set up the future title match on this show.

Here is the updated card for Monday’s episode: