Torrie Wilson Announces Birth Of Child Via Surrogacy

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson is proud to be called a mom after the birth of her child Poppi Wilson Turner via surrogacy. On Instagram, Wilson shared that Poppi was born a few months ago, but only shared news of her child now.

Wilson’s revelation was met with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in the first couple of hours. Nia Jax, Mickie James, Natalya, Kelly Kelly, CJ ‘Lana’ Perry, Matt Cardona and Carmella were among those who shared their excitement for Torrie.

Torrie Wilson joined WWE in 2001 following the demise of WCW. While she never held gold in WWE, she competed several times in title matches. For her efforts, Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 on the eve of WrestleMania 35.

Wilson isn’t the only name with surrogacy on their mind. CJ Perry and Rusev are trying for a baby, and Perry has said she would like to have lots of children. Perry added that she would like to carry some of her children and use surrogates for others.

We here at SEScoops would like to congratulate Torrie Wilson on becoming a mom.