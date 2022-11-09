Torrie Wilson Recalls Turning Down X-Rated WWE Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has said she turned down an x-rated segment during her time with the company which made her feel uncomfortable.

Wilson joined the WWE in 2001 following the demise of WCW and would pose for Playboy twice, once on her own and a second time with Sable.

In 2019, Wilson returned to WWE to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by her real-life friend and fellow WWE Superstar Stacey Kiebler.

Saying No

Wilson’s beauty was the focal point for much of her wrestling career, but one idea proved to be too much for the Hall of Famer.

Speaking with the Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network, Torrie recalled turning down the idea to be fully nude on TV, but for her privates to be covered in paint.

“They wanted me, like what Sable did, paint my boobs and walk out there naked, and I said no. There are certain things that I turned down that I could’ve gotten ahead with. But it just didn’t feel right.” Torrie Wilson.

A similar spot was done by Sable in 1998, when the future Mrs. Lesnar appeared on Raw with her privates covered in handprints.

Torrie Today

Wilson’s days in the ring as a full-time Superstar may be over, but she hasn’t left wrestling entirely.

Less than a year after her 2008 release, Wilson returned to compete in a Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25 but was unsuccessful.

Wilson also competed in the first Women’s Royal Rumble in 2018, where she eliminated Dana Brooke before being thrown out by Sonya Deville.

Torrie also competed in this year’s Women’s Rumble, where she was again eliminated by an ex-MMA fighter (Shayna Baszler) and was the only Hall of Famer in the match.