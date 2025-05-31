Tough Enough Alum Denied Appeal In 2023 Murder Case

Daniel Rodimer, former WWE wrestler and congressional candidate, has hit a major legal roadblock in his battle with a murder case from 2023. The Court of Appeals of the State of Nevada has denied his petition to dismiss the murder charge he faces, stemming from his alleged involvement with the death of 47-year-old Christopher Tapp.

Rodimer is charged with murdering Tapp, who was allegedly killed after a confrontation at a party at Resorts World Las Vegas. It has been reported that Rodimir believed Tapp was someone who had offered his stepdaughter cocaine. Authorities claim that Rodimer fatally punched and choked Tapp.

Rodimer has pleaded not guilty to the crime, with his defense focusing on claims of inadmissible evidence. While Rodimer had hoped to get the matter dismissed and move on, that will no longer be happening.

Rodimer was part of WWE Tough Enough in 2004, when the format moved from being it’s own show to being part of WWE SmackDown. Despite losing, he was signed to a developmental contract in 2006. After spending time in Deep South Wrestling and a handful of appearances on WWE Heat, he was released in 2007.

Rodimer is also a name in politics, where he supports the Republican party and has ran for office several times. Now, the political figure/wrestler will have to continue forward with this serious charge against him.