Former Women’s Tag Team Champions Break Up On NXT

Toxic Attraction is no more.

It was only a matter of time before the team of Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne went their separate ways after their leader Mandy Rose was abruptly released from WWE.

The company had been teasing the breakup before the Vengeance Day special. They also booked the duo to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT women’s championship at the show in a triple-threat match.

The tag team didn’t manage to dethrone Perez at the PPV. While their friendship somehow survived the event, it didn’t last for long after that.

WWE brought in Raw star Bayley to host her Ding Dong Hello talk show on NXT this week. The former women’s champion welcomed both Dolin and Jayne as her guests on in the main event of the show.

Toxic Attraction Is Done

The main roster star first asked the two about their differences and if they have thought about a singles career. However, she then suggested that the duo should stay together, emphasizing the importance of having each other’s back.

At first, it looked as if both the Toxic Attraction members have put their differences aside. They shared a hug but then Jacy Jayne attacked her partner.

????? what an AMAZING feeling it was to finally drop the dead weight.



God I’m good. https://t.co/uyZluIwrUq — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) February 8, 2023

She super-kicked Dolin and then shoved her head into the Ding Dong Hello door. The show ended with Jayne standing tall.

Toxic Attraction was formed when Mandy Rose was joined by Jayne and Dolin in July 2021. The trio dominated the NXT women’s division since their inception but it’s now time for them to go their separate ways.