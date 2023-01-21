Raw is XXX: Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony Scrapped, Trial of Sami Zayn Announced

WWE has scrapped a major segment that was originally planned for Monday’s ‘RAW is XXX’ anniversary show from Philadelphia, PA.

The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, which was going to feature several generations of the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty, will not be taking place. The news was first reported by PWInsider. The Wild Samoans (Afa and Siki) were slated to appear, along with Rikishi and Samu.

WWE has already announced a replacement segment. Due to the events that transpired on Friday’s SmackDown, The Bloodline will hold a Tribal Court for The Trail of Sami Zayn.

In addition to the Trial of Sami Zayn, top matches advertised for Raw is XXX include:

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match

Bobby Lashley challenges Austin Theory for the United States Championship

The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio) challenge The Usos for the Raw tag team championships

WWE legends scheduled to appear include The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.